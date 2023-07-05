Under Armour Inc. (UA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA)’s stock price has increased by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 6.71. However, the company has seen a 2.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) is above average at 8.10x. The 36-month beta value for UA is also noteworthy at 1.60.

The public float for UA is 173.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. The average trading volume of UA on July 05, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

UA’s Market Performance

UA’s stock has seen a 2.41% increase for the week, with a 1.34% rise in the past month and a -20.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for Under Armour Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.23% for UA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.74% for the last 200 days.

UA Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -23.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc., sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Under Armour Inc. (UA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.