Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWO is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TWO is $14.43, which is $0.9 above the current price. The public float for TWO is 85.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWO on July 05, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

TWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) has dropped by -3.25 compared to previous close of 13.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO’s stock has risen by 0.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.43% and a quarterly drop of -8.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Two Harbors Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.65% for TWO’s stock, with a -10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $19 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

TWO Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.66. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw -14.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, who sale 8,741 shares at the price of $12.33 back on May 22. After this action, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS now owns 169,561 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp., valued at $107,803 using the latest closing price.

Sandberg Rebecca B, the General Counsel and Secretary of Two Harbors Investment Corp., sale 4,175 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Sandberg Rebecca B is holding 93,691 shares at $51,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.