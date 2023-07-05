TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP)’s stock price has gone declined by -3.26 in comparison to its previous close of 1.84, however, the company has experienced a -20.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Leaders of Self-Driving-Truck Company Face Espionage Concerns Over China Ties

Is It Worth Investing in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSP is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) is $1.00, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for TSP is 124.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.64% of that float. On July 05, 2023, TSP’s average trading volume was 2.81M shares.

TSP’s Market Performance

TSP stock saw a decrease of -20.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.88% and a quarterly a decrease of 27.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.19% for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.53% for TSP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

TSP Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.00%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP fell by -20.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1210. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Mullen James, who sold 1,169 shares at the price of $7.79 back on Sep 16. After this action, Mullen James now owns 43,432 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $9,107 using the latest closing price.

Mullen James sale 3,206 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Mullen James is holding 42,101 shares at $23,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6570.05 for the present operating margin

-97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc. stands at -11702.17. The total capital return value is set at -51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -156.94. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Based on TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.80. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -95.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.