TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.80 in comparison to its previous close of 2.50, however, the company has experienced a -9.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) by analysts is $10.75, which is $8.37 above the current market price. The public float for TCRX is 41.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TCRX was 1.52M shares.

TCRX’s Market Performance

TCRX’s stock has seen a -9.85% decrease for the week, with a 3.03% rise in the past month and a -7.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.55% for TScan Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.32% for TCRX’s stock, with a -6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $8 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

TCRX Trading at -15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX fell by -9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, TScan Therapeutics Inc. saw 53.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from BARBERICH TIMOTHY J, who purchase 37,880 shares at the price of $2.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, BARBERICH TIMOTHY J now owns 37,880 shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,564 using the latest closing price.

Lynx1 Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of TScan Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,400 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Lynx1 Capital Management LP is holding 5,224,600 shares at $63,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-492.32 for the present operating margin

+62.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TScan Therapeutics Inc. stands at -489.26. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.18. Equity return is now at value -68.20, with -42.10 for asset returns.

Based on TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 86.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 43.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 26.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.