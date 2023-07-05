Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA)’s stock price has dropped by -2.69 in relation to previous closing price of 2.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87.

The public float for TRKA is 15.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRKA on July 05, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

TRKA’s Market Performance

TRKA stock saw a decrease of 6.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -64.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.97% for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.16% for TRKA’s stock, with a -61.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRKA Trading at -44.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares sank -37.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw -25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Coates Peter, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jul 18. After this action, Coates Peter now owns 10,591,710 shares of Troika Media Group Inc., valued at $398,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Equity return is now at value -177.50, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.