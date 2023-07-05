Trading Update: Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock Endures 5.10% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has gone down by -2.36% for the week, with a -5.43% drop in the past month and a -30.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.10% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.73% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price predicted for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) by analysts is $7.08, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 184.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.95% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ARDX was 5.71M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.36 in relation to its previous close of 3.39. However, the company has experienced a -2.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at -16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 16.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Williams Laura A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Jun 27. After this action, Williams Laura A now owns 294,430 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $83,632 using the latest closing price.

Blanks Robert, the of Ardelyx Inc., sale 33,333 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Blanks Robert is holding 266,134 shares at $121,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -76.70, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.