Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.36 in comparison to its previous close of 0.11, however, the company has experienced a 3.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TIVC is 26.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on July 05, 2023 was 6.05M shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has seen a 3.30% increase in the past week, with a 1.17% rise in the past month, and a -31.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.82% for TIVC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for TIVC’s stock, with a -84.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.25%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1029. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -83.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Equity return is now at value -175.00, with -123.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.