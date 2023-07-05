The9 Limited (NCTY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The9 Limited (NCTY) is $671.50, The public float for NCTY is 30.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCTY on July 05, 2023 was 179.62K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NCTY) stock’s latest price update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCTY’s Market Performance

NCTY’s stock has risen by 4.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.52% and a quarterly rise of 6.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for The9 Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.50% for NCTY’s stock, with a -5.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCTY Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +19.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7329. In addition, The9 Limited saw 46.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-473.67 for the present operating margin

-55.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited stands at -819.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The9 Limited (NCTY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.