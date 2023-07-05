The Volatility of The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Stock: A 2.73% Ratio for the Week

The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has gone up by 2.73% for the week, with a 2.54% rise in the past month and a -0.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.27% for BNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for BNS’s stock, with a -0.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is 9.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNS is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNS is 1.18B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On July 05, 2023, BNS’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 50.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BNS Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.38. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.