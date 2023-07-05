The Volatility of Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) Stock: A -1.66% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has gone down by -1.66% for the week, with a 0.42% rise in the past month and a -12.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.12% for ASTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.93% for ASTL’s stock, with a -1.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) is 6.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASTL is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is $12.40, which is $5.29 above the current market price. The public float for ASTL is 94.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On July 05, 2023, ASTL’s average trading volume was 678.92K shares.

ASTL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) has increased by 0.14 when compared to last closing price of 7.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASTL Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.33 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc. stands at +10.74. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.