The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has gone up by 16.15% for the week, with a 15.27% rise in the past month and a -3.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.00% for MICS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.21% for MICS’s stock, with a -58.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MICS is -0.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) is $111.00, The public float for MICS is 0.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On July 05, 2023, MICS’s average trading volume was 917.36K shares.

MICS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) has increased by 13.53 when compared to last closing price of 1.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MICS Trading at 10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares surge +14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS rose by +21.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3680. In addition, The Singing Machine Company Inc. saw -65.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 23. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 1,808,000 shares of The Singing Machine Company Inc., valued at $315 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of The Singing Machine Company Inc., purchase 200 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,808,000 shares at $315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+22.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Singing Machine Company Inc. stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 2.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.