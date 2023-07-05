The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) Stock

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has gone up by 3.95% for the week, with a 10.99% rise in the past month and a -12.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for MPC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for MPC’s stock, with a 0.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is above average at 3.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is $143.71, which is $25.63 above the current market price. The public float for MPC is 423.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MPC on July 05, 2023 was 3.93M shares.

MPC) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 116.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that For EVs, solar tax breaks and climate change, here are the midterm elections that matter

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $135 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

MPC Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.98. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER, who sale 5,717 shares at the price of $108.91 back on Jun 05. After this action, HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER now owns 6,916 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $622,666 using the latest closing price.

Gagle Suzanne, the Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 60,019 shares at $134.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Gagle Suzanne is holding 45,997 shares at $8,059,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.16. Equity return is now at value 61.20, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.