The Impact of Market Fluctuations on FIGS Inc.’s (FIGS) Stock

The stock of FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has gone down by -1.21% for the week, with a -8.79% drop in the past month and a 19.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.14% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.76% for FIGS’s stock, with a 1.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) is above average at 104.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FIGS Inc. (FIGS) is $8.50, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for FIGS is 120.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FIGS on July 05, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

FIGS) stock’s latest price update

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.91 compared to its previous closing price of 8.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Figs Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut. Analysts Cite ‘Supply-Chain Chaos.’

Analysts’ Opinion of FIGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIGS stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for FIGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIGS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $9 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

FIGS Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw 14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Hasson Heather L., who sale 27,965 shares at the price of $8.05 back on Jun 26. After this action, Hasson Heather L. now owns 1,331,142 shares of FIGS Inc., valued at $224,984 using the latest closing price.

Hasson Heather L., the Executive Chair of FIGS Inc., sale 29,791 shares at $8.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hasson Heather L. is holding 1,331,142 shares at $241,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+69.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for FIGS Inc. stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on FIGS Inc. (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.86. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.