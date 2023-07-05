The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.06 in relation to its previous close of 31.95. However, the company has experienced a 6.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/20/23 that Carlyle Names John Redett as Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is $37.19, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 240.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CG on July 05, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

CG’s Market Performance

The stock of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen a 6.18% increase in the past week, with a 14.95% rise in the past month, and a 3.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for CG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.01% for CG’s stock, with a 6.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at 11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.64. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 8.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $86.12 back on May 08. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 6,482,732 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $172,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Finn Christopher, the Chief Operating Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 20,756 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Finn Christopher is holding 982,654 shares at $749,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.