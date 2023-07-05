The -13.88% Decline of TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s (MEDS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MEDS stock has gone down by -16.75%, with a monthly gain of 133.12% and a quarterly surge of 207.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.27% for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 87.82% for MEDS’s stock, with a 70.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) is $12.75, which is -$0.87 below the current market price. The public float for MEDS is 0.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MEDS on July 05, 2023 was 492.06K shares.

MEDS) stock’s latest price update

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS)’s stock price has soared by 4.37 in relation to previous closing price of 13.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEDS Trading at 130.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.40%, as shares surge +189.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +208.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS fell by -13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw 125.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.08 for the present operating margin

+47.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -30.33. Equity return is now at value -275.10, with -70.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.