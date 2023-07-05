The -13.88% Decline of Sify Technologies Limited’s (SIFY) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SIFY stock has gone up by 21.38%, with a monthly gain of 44.81% and a quarterly surge of 66.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.18% for Sify Technologies Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.51% for SIFY’s stock, with a 40.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) is above average at 50.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is $573.41, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for SIFY is 182.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIFY on July 05, 2023 was 141.76K shares.

SIFY) stock’s latest price update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY)’s stock price has soared by 11.69 in relation to previous closing price of 1.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIFY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SIFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIFY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2018.

SIFY Trading at 52.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +47.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIFY rose by +25.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.56. In addition, Sify Technologies Limited saw 82.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+28.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sify Technologies Limited stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 9.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), the company’s capital structure generated 120.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.67. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.