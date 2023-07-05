The -13.88% Decline of AlloVir Inc.’s (ALVR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ALVR stock has gone down by -1.77%, with a monthly decline of -13.39% and a quarterly plunge of -18.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.78% for AlloVir Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.44% for ALVR’s stock, with a -44.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) is $21.00, which is $18.45 above the current market price. The public float for ALVR is 46.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALVR on July 05, 2023 was 504.97K shares.

ALVR) stock’s latest price update

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR)’s stock price has dropped by -5.24 in relation to previous closing price of 3.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALVR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALVR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALVR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

ALVR Trading at -23.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALVR fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, AlloVir Inc. saw -37.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALVR starting from GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., who purchase 2,930,870 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Jun 27. After this action, GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. now owns 16,635,286 shares of AlloVir Inc., valued at $10,990,762 using the latest closing price.

Hagen Brett R, the Chief Accounting Officer of AlloVir Inc., sale 5,045 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hagen Brett R is holding 129,512 shares at $28,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALVR

The total capital return value is set at -66.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.28. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -65.40 for asset returns.

Based on AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.62. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.