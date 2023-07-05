Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) is $5.13, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for TSHA is 37.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSHA on July 05, 2023 was 367.86K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TSHA) stock’s latest price update

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TSHA’s Market Performance

TSHA’s stock has risen by 6.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.87% and a quarterly drop of -19.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.12% for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.85% for TSHA’s stock, with a -54.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

TSHA Trading at -10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares sank -20.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7333. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. saw -71.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Session R.A. II, who sale 18,100 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jun 23. After this action, Session R.A. II now owns 8,957,619 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $12,735 using the latest closing price.

Session R.A. II, the 10% Owner of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., sale 10,508 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Session R.A. II is holding 8,975,719 shares at $7,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5037.05 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. stands at -6635.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.