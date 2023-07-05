Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) has increased by 5.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) is $0.35, The public float for TLIS is 24.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLIS on July 05, 2023 was 122.66K shares.

TLIS’s Market Performance

The stock of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) has seen a 9.63% increase in the past week, with a 2.92% rise in the past month, and a 4.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.05% for TLIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.71% for TLIS’s stock, with a -9.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLIS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TLIS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TLIS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

TLIS Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLIS rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4775. In addition, Talis Biomedical Corporation saw 13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TLIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3086.14 for the present operating margin

-447.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talis Biomedical Corporation stands at -3094.52. Equity return is now at value -69.10, with -54.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.