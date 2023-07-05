Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70.

The public float for TRHC is 24.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRHC on July 05, 2023 was 165.51K shares.

TRHC) stock’s latest price update

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.94 in comparison to its previous close of 8.25, however, the company has experienced a 9.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRHC’s Market Performance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) has seen a 9.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 42.65% gain in the past month and a 38.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.09% for TRHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.68% for TRHC’s stock, with a 48.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRHC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for TRHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRHC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

TRHC Trading at 26.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +42.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRHC rose by +11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. saw 56.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRHC starting from Cancro Thomas, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $4.34 back on Dec 12. After this action, Cancro Thomas now owns 211,500 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., valued at $49,910 using the latest closing price.

Purcell Michael J., the Director of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $4.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Purcell Michael J. is holding 88,514 shares at $42,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRHC

Equity return is now at value 325.40, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.