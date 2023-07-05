Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is above average at 6.58x. The 36-month beta value for SU is also noteworthy at 1.29.

The public float for SU is 1.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume of SU on July 05, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SU) stock’s latest price update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.95 in relation to its previous close of 29.32. However, the company has experienced a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/15/22 that Activists Adjust Campaigns for Market Volatility

SU’s Market Performance

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has seen a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month and a -4.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for SU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.29% for SU’s stock, with a -6.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SU Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.54. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw -6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.