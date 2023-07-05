Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56.

The public float for PSLV is 497.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on July 05, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.89relation to previous closing price of 7.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSLV’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a 1.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.94% drop in the past month, and a -4.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for PSLV stock, with a simple moving average of 2.76% for the last 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.