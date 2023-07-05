Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEV is 1.01.

The public float for SEV is 38.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.61% of that float. On July 05, 2023, SEV’s average trading volume was 6.10M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SEV) stock’s latest price update

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)’s stock price has soared by 3.16 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SEV’s Market Performance

SEV’s stock has risen by 4.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 77.63% and a quarterly drop of -18.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.43% for Sono Group N.V.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.02% for SEV’s stock, with a -67.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEV stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SEV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEV in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

SEV Trading at 24.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +82.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEV rose by +10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2851. In addition, Sono Group N.V. saw -69.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEV

Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -102.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.