Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) has increased by 7.14 when compared to last closing price of 0.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -24.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) Right Now?

The public float for SONN is 28.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.20% of that float. The average trading volume for SONN on July 05, 2023 was 4.44M shares.

SONN’s Market Performance

SONN’s stock has seen a -24.46% decrease for the week, with a 8.25% rise in the past month and a 45.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.48% for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.88% for SONN stock, with a simple moving average of -43.19% for the last 200 days.

SONN Trading at 26.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONN fell by -25.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6105. In addition, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -54.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONN starting from Dexter Susan, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Jun 14. After this action, Dexter Susan now owns 33,667 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $7,000 using the latest closing price.

Dyrness Albert D., the Director of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., purchase 23,255 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Dyrness Albert D. is holding 28,962 shares at $10,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.