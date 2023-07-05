SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLG is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLG is $30.60, which is $0.02 above the current price. The public float for SLG is 62.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on July 05, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 30.05. However, the company has seen a 7.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLG’s Market Performance

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has experienced a 7.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.98% rise in the past month, and a 29.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for SLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.36% for SLG’s stock, with a -7.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $70 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at 25.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +28.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.93. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -9.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from ATKINS BETSY S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.47 back on May 16. After this action, ATKINS BETSY S now owns 11,662 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $107,350 using the latest closing price.

DiLiberto Matthew J., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SL Green Realty Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $16.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that DiLiberto Matthew J. is holding 13,000 shares at $164,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.