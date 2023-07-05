Should You Invest in Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FRSH is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRSH is $17.80, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 158.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume for FRSH on July 05, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

FRSH stock's latest price update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)'s stock price has plunged by -1.31% in relation to previous closing price of 17.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRSH’s Market Performance

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen a 9.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.08% gain in the past month and a 12.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for FRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.23% for FRSH’s stock, with a 18.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.58. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw 17.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from NELSON ZACHARY, who sale 21,463 shares at the price of $17.57 back on Jul 03. After this action, NELSON ZACHARY now owns 14,924 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $377,105 using the latest closing price.

PADGETT BARRY L., the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 10,133 shares at $17.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that PADGETT BARRY L. is holding 17,387 shares at $178,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.