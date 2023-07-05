Should You Invest in Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EFC is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EFC is $14.09, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for EFC is 56.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.39% of that float. The average trading volume for EFC on July 05, 2023 was 758.81K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EFC) stock’s latest price update

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC)’s stock price has plunge by -2.10relation to previous closing price of 13.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EFC’s Market Performance

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has seen a -0.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.22% gain in the past month and a 10.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for EFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for EFC’s stock, with a 4.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13.75 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

EFC Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.47. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc. saw 9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.19 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc. stands at -23.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.29. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 88.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 799.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.