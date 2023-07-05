Sabre Corporation (SABR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SABR is 1.80.

The public float for SABR is 324.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SABR on July 05, 2023 was 7.27M shares.

SABR stock's latest price update

The stock price of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) has surged by 3.45 when compared to previous closing price of 3.19, but the company has seen a 7.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SABR’s Market Performance

SABR’s stock has risen by 7.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.80% and a quarterly drop of -23.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.61% for Sabre Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for SABR’s stock, with a -34.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SABR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SABR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for SABR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.50 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

SABR Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SABR rose by +7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Sabre Corporation saw -46.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SABR starting from MANDEL GAIL, who sale 715 shares at the price of $3.97 back on May 01. After this action, MANDEL GAIL now owns 87,663 shares of Sabre Corporation, valued at $2,839 using the latest closing price.

MANDEL GAIL, the Director of Sabre Corporation, sale 5,845 shares at $3.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that MANDEL GAIL is holding 88,378 shares at $23,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SABR

Equity return is now at value 74.90, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sabre Corporation (SABR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.