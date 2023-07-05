Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is 24.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROST is 0.99.

The public float for ROST is 333.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On July 05, 2023, ROST’s average trading volume was 2.34M shares.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.31 in relation to its previous close of 112.13. However, the company has experienced a 2.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Off-Price Retailers TJX and Ross Are Getting Their Mojo Back

ROST’s Market Performance

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has experienced a 2.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.67% rise in the past month, and a 4.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for ROST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.89% for ROST’s stock, with a 5.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $112 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

ROST Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.91. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from RENTLER BARBARA, who sale 11,866 shares at the price of $102.54 back on May 30. After this action, RENTLER BARBARA now owns 325,367 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $1,216,711 using the latest closing price.

RENTLER BARBARA, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Ross Stores Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $102.39 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that RENTLER BARBARA is holding 337,233 shares at $3,071,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Equity return is now at value 36.60, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.