Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 63.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that Apple, Pepsi and more big stock names are newest members of group buying ‘greener’ concrete and steel

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.71.

The average price suggested by analysts for RIO is $79.05, which is $11.27 above the current market price. The public float for RIO is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume for RIO on July 05, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO stock saw an increase of 2.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.62% and a quarterly increase of -5.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for RIO’s stock, with a -1.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RIO Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.82. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.