Real-Time Update: Ouster Inc. (OUST) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Ouster Inc. (OUST) has seen a 7.82% increase in the past week, with a -22.81% drop in the past month, and a -35.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.55% for OUST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.74% for OUST’s stock, with a -42.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OUST is 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OUST is $9.10, which is $3.85 above the current price. The public float for OUST is 35.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUST on July 05, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.91 compared to its previous closing price of 4.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.70 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

OUST Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -37.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from SPENCER DARIEN, who sale 241 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Jun 16. After this action, SPENCER DARIEN now owns 265,826 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $1,403 using the latest closing price.

Dickerman Nathan, the President of Field Operations of Ouster Inc., sale 3,880 shares at $5.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Dickerman Nathan is holding 113,087 shares at $21,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -337.71. Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -88.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.