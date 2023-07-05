Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 97.96. However, the company has seen a 1.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that Airline Recovery Boosts Jet Engine Makers

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Right Now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RTX is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RTX is $109.94, which is $11.1 above the current price. The public float for RTX is 1.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RTX on July 05, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stock saw an increase of 1.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.58% and a quarterly increase of 0.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for RTX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $110 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

RTX Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.78. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Johnson Amy L, who sale 3,622 shares at the price of $98.55 back on Feb 28. After this action, Johnson Amy L now owns 4,061 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $356,952 using the latest closing price.

HAYES GREGORY, the Chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 4,260 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HAYES GREGORY is holding 453,685 shares at $422,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 21.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.