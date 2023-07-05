Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) by analysts is $9.50, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 33.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of QUBT was 1.29M shares.

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QUBT’s Market Performance

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has experienced a -4.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.08% drop in the past month, and a -3.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.15% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.15% for QUBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.87% for the last 200 days.

QUBT Trading at -3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4388. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -16.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc. stands at -28451.36. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -43.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.