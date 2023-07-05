PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is 6.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHM is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) is $79.53, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for PHM is 221.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. On July 05, 2023, PHM’s average trading volume was 2.92M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PHM) stock’s latest price update

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM)’s stock price has soared by 0.08 in relation to previous closing price of 77.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM’s stock has risen by 2.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.51% and a quarterly rise of 33.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for PulteGroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for PHM’s stock, with a 45.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $95 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

PHM Trading at 11.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.58. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 70.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from OShaughnessy Robert, who sale 115,102 shares at the price of $66.90 back on Apr 28. After this action, OShaughnessy Robert now owns 177,564 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $7,700,094 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON BRIAN P, the Director of PulteGroup Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $66.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that ANDERSON BRIAN P is holding 55,886 shares at $1,004,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc. stands at +16.03. The total capital return value is set at 31.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24.

Based on PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.39. Total debt to assets is 18.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.