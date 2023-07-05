PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) has increased by 7.73 when compared to last closing price of 1.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLBY is 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PLBY is $3.48, which is $1.67 above the current price. The public float for PLBY is 43.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLBY on July 05, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY stock saw an increase of 17.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.82% and a quarterly increase of -8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.94% for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.44% for PLBY’s stock, with a -32.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

PLBY Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7020. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw -34.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Kohn Bernhard L III, who sale 24,326 shares at the price of $1.63 back on May 18. After this action, Kohn Bernhard L III now owns 1,386,982 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $39,651 using the latest closing price.

Riley Christopher, the General Counsel & Secretary of PLBY Group Inc., sale 8,528 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Riley Christopher is holding 205,517 shares at $13,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.80 for the present operating margin

+51.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLBY Group Inc. stands at -104.04. The total capital return value is set at -9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.21. Equity return is now at value -141.20, with -50.20 for asset returns.

Based on PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY), the company’s capital structure generated 179.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 47.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.