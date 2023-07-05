Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is $2.00, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for KTTA is 21.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KTTA on July 05, 2023 was 117.72K shares.

KTTA) stock's latest price update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.96 in comparison to its previous close of 0.49, however, the company has experienced a 1.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KTTA’s Market Performance

KTTA’s stock has risen by 1.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.42% and a quarterly rise of 25.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.39% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for KTTA’s stock, with a -32.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.89%, as shares surge +16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4700. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Delaney David, the Member of 10% owner group of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Delaney David is holding 227,521 shares at $1,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3045.12 for the present operating margin

+76.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stands at -2864.29. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -33.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.