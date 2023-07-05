Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONCY is $7.08, The public float for ONCY is 58.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONCY on July 05, 2023 was 696.66K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ONCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) has surged by 17.69 when compared to previous closing price of 2.60, but the company has seen a 14.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY’s stock has risen by 14.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 84.34% and a quarterly rise of 155.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.41% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.65% for ONCY’s stock, with a 95.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

ONCY Trading at 71.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.16%, as shares surge +81.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +163.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +17.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 87.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.69. Equity return is now at value -87.90, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.