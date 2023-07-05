Okta Inc. (OKTA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Okta Inc. (OKTA) has seen a -0.33% decrease in the past week, with a -7.08% drop in the past month, and a -19.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.60% for OKTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

The public float for OKTA is 151.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.97% of that float. The average trading volume for OKTA on July 05, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has soared by 0.07 in relation to previous closing price of 69.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Okta Reports Strong Earnings, but Stock Falls on Macro Concerns

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $85 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.76. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 6,897 shares at the price of $75.60 back on Jun 16. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 28,111 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $521,410 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc., sale 4,380 shares at $75.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 48,516 shares at $331,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.