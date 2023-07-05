Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 132.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVOS on July 05, 2023 was 9.01M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) has dropped by -0.27 compared to previous close of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVOS’s Market Performance

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has experienced a -1.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.49% rise in the past month, and a 20.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for NVOS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.83% for NVOS’s stock, with a -43.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares surge +18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1421. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.