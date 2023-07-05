Nocera Inc. (NCRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nocera Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.41 in comparison to its previous close of 2.74, however, the company has experienced a 21.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nocera Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCRA is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nocera Inc. (NCRA) is $21.77, The public float for NCRA is 4.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On July 05, 2023, NCRA’s average trading volume was 61.12K shares.

NCRA’s Market Performance

NCRA stock saw an increase of 21.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 45.45% and a quarterly increase of 114.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.07% for Nocera Inc. (NCRA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.26% for NCRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 74.49% for the last 200 days.

NCRA Trading at 54.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares surge +63.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCRA rose by +23.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.81. In addition, Nocera Inc. saw 87.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+1.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nocera Inc. stands at -29.46. Equity return is now at value -232.70, with -154.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nocera Inc. (NCRA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.