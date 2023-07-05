NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.98relation to previous closing price of 9.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) Right Now?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 2.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEX is $12.63, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for NEX is 218.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.15% of that float. The average trading volume for NEX on July 05, 2023 was 3.49M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

The stock of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has seen a 5.23% increase in the past week, with a 10.12% rise in the past month, and a 5.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for NEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.00% for NEX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.75 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

NEX Trading at 12.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.78. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw 0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from Iluyomade Oladipo, who sale 12,833 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Mar 06. After this action, Iluyomade Oladipo now owns 11,547 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $137,114 using the latest closing price.

STEWART JAMES CARL, the Director of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 272,716 shares at $9.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that STEWART JAMES CARL is holding 1,890,788 shares at $2,708,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at +9.71. The total capital return value is set at 34.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value 70.40, with 31.00 for asset returns.

Based on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 23.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.