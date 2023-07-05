NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.37 in relation to its previous close of 76.40. However, the company has experienced a 3.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) by analysts is $74.68, which is -$2.06 below the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 211.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.73% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of NTAP was 2.24M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has seen a 3.21% increase for the week, with a 5.78% rise in the past month and a 19.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.49% for NTAP’s stock, with a 15.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $80 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

NTAP Trading at 11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.12. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 26.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from O’Callahan Elizabeth M, who sale 872 shares at the price of $73.58 back on Jun 26. After this action, O’Callahan Elizabeth M now owns 13,953 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $64,162 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Kurian George is holding 283,050 shares at $315,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +20.04. Equity return is now at value 123.70, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.