Navigating the Volatility of Icosavax Inc.’s (ICVX) Stock

In the past week, ICVX stock has gone down by -11.54%, with a monthly decline of -14.98% and a quarterly surge of 50.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.54% for Icosavax Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.17% for ICVX’s stock, with a 29.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) is $23.33, which is $14.59 above the current market price. The public float for ICVX is 34.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICVX on July 05, 2023 was 215.24K shares.

The stock of Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) has decreased by -11.98 when compared to last closing price of 9.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICVX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ICVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICVX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $27 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

ICVX Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares sank -12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX fell by -13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Icosavax Inc. saw 10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from Holtzman Douglas, who sale 16,356 shares at the price of $8.85 back on Jul 03. After this action, Holtzman Douglas now owns 290,054 shares of Icosavax Inc., valued at $144,743 using the latest closing price.

Cearley Cassia, the Chief Business Officer of Icosavax Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Cearley Cassia is holding 141,847 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

Equity return is now at value -41.90, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.