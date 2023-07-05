MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MP Materials Corp. (MP) by analysts is $35.36, which is $13.61 above the current market price. The public float for MP is 145.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.63% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of MP was 2.73M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MP) stock’s latest price update

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 22.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that General Motors EV Partner Sees Director Buy More Stock

MP’s Market Performance

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has experienced a 8.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.32% rise in the past month, and a -17.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for MP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.57% for MP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

MP Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.34. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw -4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.69 back on May 31. After this action, Rosenthal Michael Stuart now owns 126,622 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $103,450 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of MP Materials Corp., purchase 6,000 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Rosenthal Michael Stuart is holding 121,622 shares at $126,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.14 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corp. stands at +54.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corp. (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, MP Materials Corp. (MP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.