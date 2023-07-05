Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) has jumped by 1.63 compared to previous close of 7.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is above average at 11.78x. The 36-month beta value for MUFG is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MUFG is $8.10, which is $0.64 above than the current price. The public float for MUFG is 12.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of MUFG on July 05, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

MUFG’s Market Performance

The stock of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has seen a 7.46% increase in the past week, with a 6.54% rise in the past month, and a 17.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.01% for MUFG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.63% for MUFG’s stock, with a 21.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MUFG Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw 12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.