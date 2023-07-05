Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS) has gone up by 4.38% for the week, with a 10.37% rise in the past month and a 1.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.20% for MLYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.54% for MLYS’s stock, with a 2.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS) is $36.20, which is $20.23 above the current market price. The public float for MLYS is 24.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MLYS on July 05, 2023 was 140.59K shares.

MLYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS) has dropped by -6.33 compared to previous close of 17.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLYS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MLYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLYS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

MLYS Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares surge +8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLYS rose by +4.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLYS starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Feb 14. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 1,867,229 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,000,000 using the latest closing price.

AKKARAJU SRINIVAS, the Director of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc., purchase 937,500 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that AKKARAJU SRINIVAS is holding 4,519,361 shares at $15,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLYS

The total capital return value is set at -55.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.