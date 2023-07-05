Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MIST is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MIST is $14.20, which is $10.85 above the current market price. The public float for MIST is 32.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume for MIST on July 05, 2023 was 106.44K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MIST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) has jumped by 17.40 compared to previous close of 2.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MIST’s Market Performance

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has seen a 10.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.57% decline in the past month and a -15.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.79% for MIST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.42% for MIST’s stock, with a -26.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MIST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MIST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

MIST Trading at -11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIST rose by +10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -15.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIST starting from Bharucha David, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Dec 05. After this action, Bharucha David now owns 10,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $32,830 using the latest closing price.

Bharucha David, the Chief Medical Officer of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $4.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Bharucha David is holding 3,000 shares at $14,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1201.96 for the present operating margin

+90.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1167.76. Equity return is now at value -83.50, with -65.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.