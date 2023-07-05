Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The public float for MLCO is 147.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of MLCO was 3.00M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MLCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) has increased by 3.93 when compared to last closing price of 12.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

MLCO’s Market Performance

MLCO’s stock has fallen by -0.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.12% and a quarterly drop of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for MLCO’s stock, with a 17.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MLCO Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.39. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited saw 10.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Equity return is now at value 115.40, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.