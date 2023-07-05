Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTCH is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTCH is $52.40, which is $10.4 above the current price. The public float for MTCH is 277.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on July 05, 2023 was 5.32M shares.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.31 in relation to its previous close of 41.85. However, the company has experienced a 2.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

MTCH’s Market Performance

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen a 2.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.52% gain in the past month and a 10.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.63% for MTCH stock, with a simple moving average of -0.02% for the last 200 days.

MTCH Trading at 15.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.49. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $35.34 back on Jun 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 33,117 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $17,670 using the latest closing price.

Kim Bernard Jin, the Chief Executive Officer of Match Group Inc., purchase 31,439 shares at $34.44 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Kim Bernard Jin is holding 48,500 shares at $1,082,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -65.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.