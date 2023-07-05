Marqeta Inc.’s (MQ) Stock: A -0.82% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Marqeta Inc. (MQ) has gone up by 2.00% for the week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month and a 9.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.31% for MQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for MQ’s stock, with a -15.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MQ is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MQ is $6.17, which is $1.56 above the current price. The public float for MQ is 471.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MQ on July 05, 2023 was 4.77M shares.

MQ) stock’s latest price update

Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ)’s stock price has plunge by -0.72relation to previous closing price of 4.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/11/22 that Marqeta Stock Is Sinking. The CEO Is Stepping Down.

MQ Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Marqeta Inc. saw -20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from Cummings Martha, who sale 21,371 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Jun 20. After this action, Cummings Martha now owns 0 shares of Marqeta Inc., valued at $110,343 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Najuma, the Director of Marqeta Inc., purchase 1,048 shares at $4.77 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Atkinson Najuma is holding 1,048 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.85 for the present operating margin

-13.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc. stands at -24.70. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Marqeta Inc. (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marqeta Inc. (MQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.